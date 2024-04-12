Royal Navy seizes almost £33m worth of drugs in twin Indian Ocean raids

The Royal Navy has seized nearly £33m worth of heroin, crystal meth, cannabis and other drugs from smugglers illegal drugs from traffickers in the Indian Ocean

Across two operations in less than 24 hours, HMS Lancaster seized a total of 3.7 tonnes of illegal drugs from smugglers operating near the Middle East.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the actions of the crews dealt a "decisive blow to criminal networks", with Commanding officer Chris Sharp saying he was "exceptionally proud" of his team.

The ship was on its first security patrol following a training period when its Wildcat helicopter spotted a suspicious vessel.

The first operation lasted eight hours during which Royal Marines from 42 Commando secured the boat, allowing Lancaster’s sailors to board the vessel and recover nearly 100 packages containing heroin and crystal meth.

Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence showing where the drugs were found. Credit: PA

Less than 24 hours later, commandos and sailors from the Lancaster seized 2.4 tonnes of hashish, a form of cannabis, after the Royal Navy ship worked with its helicopter to spot and track another suspected boat throughout the night.

This comes just weeks after £17 million worth of illegal narcotics was sized by HMS Trent in the Caribbean.

Commanding Sharp said: "I am exceptionally proud of the entire team in Lancaster executing these two interdictions on the first two days of our deployment.

"Complex interceptions like these in such a challenging environment require true teamwork across the entire ship’s company."

Mr Shapps said: “The fantastic achievements of the crew of HMS Lancaster and Royal Marine commandos in the Indian Ocean shows the important role our Navy plays policing the oceans.

“Their relentless effort and professionalism have dealt another decisive blow to criminal networks.”

