This week on Unscripted, legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen and Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh join Nina Nannar. Sir Ian McKellen plays Sir John Falstaff whilst Toheeb Jimoh plays Prince Hal in the new adaptation of Henry IV in the West End. They talk mutual admiration, the demands of the show and why touring in the regions is so important.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.