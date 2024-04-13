Ant and Dec say 'emotional' goodbye to Saturday Night Takeaway

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have kicked off the final Saturday Night Takeaway episode of the 20th series as they step away from the show.

The Geordie duo announced last year that they would be halting the ITV1 entertainment series as it seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath”.

Singer Craig David began the two-hour finale on Saturday by singing and DJing outside the studio to crowds before McPartlin told the audience inside that the ending was “going to be emotional”.

They then introduced guests Girls Aloud ahead of their upcoming reunion tour, scientist Brian Cox, and gave out prizes to the studio and at-home audience.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby are also set to appear in the episode.

McPartlin and Donnelly, who met on teen drama Byker Grove, have been working together for more than 30 years, and launched Saturday Night Takeaway in 2002.

The show, which has received multiple Bafta and National Television Awards (NTA), was paused for a period in 2009, before returning four years later in 2013.

They also host other ITV shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…