A man has been shot following reports of multiple stabbing at a shopping centre near Bondi Beach in Sydney sparking a major police operation.

Footage emerged on social media of hoards of people fleeing Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre on Saturday afternoon.

New South Wales Police said on X: "A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of male at Bondi Junction."Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed."People are urged to avoid the area. Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details."

ITV News has contacted New South Wales Police for comment.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...