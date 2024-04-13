One person was killed and seven injured Friday when a cable car pod in Turkey hit a pole and burst open, officials confirmed.

Passengers were sent plummeting to the ground below after the Tunektepe cable car crashed at around 6pm local time on Friday in the popular tourist city of Antalya.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said. identified the deceased as a 54-year-old Turkish man, and said six Turkish citizens and one Kyrgyz national were injured.

Two children were among the injured in the accident.

The rescue operation involved more than 160 first responders including air crews from the Coast Guard and mountaineering teams from different parts of Turkey, the Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said three hours after the accident.

Some 184 other passengers were trapped in 25 other cable car pods above the ground as engineers tried to restart the system, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocek said in a statement.

Search and rescue agency AFAD later said 49 people had been rescued from the suspended pods, leaving 135 still stranded close to midnight - about six hours after the accident.

Images in Turkish media showed the battered car swaying from dislodged cables on the side of the rocky mountain as medics tended the wounded.

The accident happened on the three-day public holiday in Turkey marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which sees families flock to coastal resorts.

The cable car carries tourists from Konyaalti beach to a restaurant and viewing platform at the summit of the 618 metre Tunektepe peak.

Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation.

