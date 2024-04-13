Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack: What we know so far

A knife attacker killed six people and injured eight others in a stabbing spree at a Sydney shopping centre before being shot dead by police.

Here’s what we know so far.

- Police said the 40-year-old suspect entered the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction at around 3.10pm local time (6.10am UK time) and then left “very shortly after” before returning at about 3.20pm.

- The man stabbed shoppers as he moved through the shopping centre – including a mother and her nine-month-old baby.

The scene at the Bondi Beach Westfield shopping centre. Credit: AP

- Video footage appears to show a shopper confronting the attacker on an escalator in the centre by holding a bollard towards him.

- Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction at around 3.30pm, following reports that multiple people had been stabbed.

- A female police officer who was nearby went into the centre alone and approached the attacker who had by this point moved to level five of the shopping centre.

- The officer shot the attacker after he turned to face her, raised a knife and lunged at her.

- The officer conducted CPR on the attacker until the arrival of paramedics, who worked on the man; however, he could not be revived.

- New South Wales Ambulance sent 40 resources to the scene including four medical teams.

People gather outside the Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed. Credit: AP

- At a press conference, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the knifeman was a 40-year-old man known to law enforcement and his attack was not thought to be terror-related.

- Four women and a man died in the shopping centre and another woman later died in hospital, police confirmed.

- A nine-month-old baby has undergone surgery and eight people, including the child, are in hospitals around Sydney receiving treatment for different injuries.

- Reports in the Australian media have suggested that the woman who died in hospital is the baby’s mother.

