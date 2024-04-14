Heinz and Mattel join forces to create pink ‘Barbiecue’ sauce

Heinz and Mattel have unleashed their collaboration in homage to Barbie.

The brands joined forces to launch a pink vegan mayo named 'Barbiecue' sauce.

It follows last year’s 'Barbiecore' craze around the blockbuster movie, and arrives in time to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the Barbie brand.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie at the movie's 'pink carpet' launch in London in July 2023 Credit: PA

The studio behind the box office hit film Barbie previously announced it had contributed more than £80 million to the UK economy and created 685 jobs.

The film was largely shot at Leavesden studios in Hertfordshire, where Gerwig created the detailed and vivid Barbieland sets.

It generated more than £95 million at the UK box office, the evidence says.

An initial limited run of just 5,000 'Barbiecue' bottles will be available from Monday solely online, followed by another limited run at retailers shortly afterwards.

Heinz said the smoky sauce included beetroot extract to achieve the pink colour.

Thiago Rapp from Heinz, said: “Barbie well and truly won the hearts of Brits all over again last year, and after seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality.

"We’re always looking for ways to innovate and give our fans what they want, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life.”

The move is to mark the 65th anniversary of the Barbie brand Credit: Mattel

The idea for the product began last summer, with both brands explaining they 'worked quickly' to bring the prospect of the product to life.

Initially developed in digital form, the physical product will soon be available.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...