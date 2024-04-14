Words by US Correspondent Dan Rivers and Washington News Editor Jonathan Wald

It sounds like something from a Hollywood movie: the President and his closest intelligence and military aides in the secure confines of the Situation Room inside the west wing of the White House, watching in real time as more than 300 munitions, including more than 100 ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, sped towards Israel from Iran.

At that point, it wasn’t clear how Israel’s elaborate network of defence would cope with this significant barrage.

One senior administration official described it as “incredibly intense” and “a time of heighten emotion” as they knew missiles were in the sky and would take a matter of minutes to reach Israel.

“You can imagine those tense moments” he added.

At that point it wasn’t clear how many would strike Israel and if the world was about to be plunged into a catastrophic regional war.

The middle east remains on a precipice, but while Israel is threatening to strike back, it has stopped short of an immediate response, despite the Israeli war cabinet voting to hit Iran straight away.

Both UK, French and US fighters responded to the salvo helping to take out some of the projectiles.

Two US Naval destroyers were also involved in shooting down drones and missiles from the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a degree of understatement, the senior administration official said there was “a bit of relief” when it was clear 99% of the barrage was defeated.

At 9 pm the President spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu in his war room. He reaffirmed America’s unwavering support for Israel’s defence adding America’s support of Israel was “ironclad”.

A senior administration official who was in the room for the call said “We were feeling pretty good about where we were.”

The President told Mr. Netanyahu, Israel “came out pretty far ahead in this exchange” and urged restraint.

Iranian missiles weren’t just launched from its own territory. Some were also fired from Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

A senior administration official said “they [Iran] were clearly intending to destroy and cause casualties” and confirmed there was no forewarning from Iran on the timing of the attack.

He confirmed there had been a message from Iran via Swiss intermediaries, but wouldn’t elaborate on the contents.

Another meeting was convened in the situation room Sunday morning and the President spoke to G7 leaders about how the group might respond.

He also spoke to King Abdullah of Jordan which had also played a role in foiling the Iranian attack, using its airforce to shoot down several Iranian drones over its airspace.

That is all the more remarkable when you remember Jordan has fought four wars against Israel and is home to a large Palestinian population.

As tense and hectic as the last few hours have been, the President also found time to call Lt. Colonel Curtis 'Voodoo' Culver, commander of 494th Fighter Squadron based in the UK, at Lakenheath and Lt Col Kevin W. Murphy the commander of the 335th fighter Squadron based in North Carolina.

These two squadrons were said to have had dozens of “aerial take-downs” last night which undoubtedly saved lives. The President thanked them for their “extraordinary airmanship and skill”.

Now all eyes are on Israel and specifically how Prime Minister Netanyahu will respond.

Iran’s UN mission has put out a statement saying the “matter can be deemed concluded”, warning any Israeli counter strike will be met with a response which will be “considerably more severe”.

But officials in Israel are warning of a “very significant retaliation” to an unprecedented attack. This is the first time Iran has attacked Israel directly and it is likely that Israel won’t want to leave it unanswered.

The hawks in both Tel Aviv and Washington will see this as an opportunity to finally disable Iran’s nuclear programme and potentially other military sites. But that will risk all out war between the two countries, potentially dragging America into the conflict.

Given the military links between Iran and Russia, and Russia’s ever closer alliance with China, you can see how some view events in the middle east as potentially triggering a devastating world war.

I think we are a long way from that doomsday scenario, but these next few days will be critical.

The Biden Administration is doing everything it can to ensure however Israel responds, it will be carefully calibrated to stop both countries taking further steps up an “escalatory ladder”.

As one senior Administration official put it, “Israel has made it clear to us, they are not looking for a significant escalation with Iran.

"That’s not what they are looking for, they are looking to protect themselves and defend themselves and that is an ongoing discussion with the Israelis”.

He added that the US and Israel “have to think carefully and strategically about risks of escalation.

"That has been something that has been an ongoing conversation here with the Israelis and others, throughout the day.”

