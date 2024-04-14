Play Brightcove video

Iran cited the UN provision for self defence as the reason for the attack and said it considered the "matter concluded"

The Israeli military has said it has intercepted “99%” of the more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles, launched in what Tehran is calling a retaliatory attack.

Only “a small number” of the ballistics reached the country's territory causing minimal damage, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.

In a televised briefing on Sunday, he confirmed a small number of hits had been identified at a military base in southern Israel, causing only minor damage to infrastructure.

The IDF also said a 10-year-old child has been severely injured by shrapnel from an interceptor missile.

Hagari said some of the overnight launches were from Iraq and Yemen.

The UK, US and France have said they are "working closely" with Israel and all deployed jets to intercept the airborne attacks, he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first public statement after the attack, vowing to the country's people that "together we shall win."

Posting on X, Netanyahu said: “We have intercepted, we have contained. Together we shall win.”

Iran warns it will respond with more force if Israel retaliates

" The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self-defense when required," Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said in a statement.

"Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran's response will assuredly and decisively be stronger and more resolute,” he added.

Citing self-defence against Israeli military aggressions, ambassador Iravani said the strikes were specifically in retaliation to an Israeli attack on April 1 against what Iran says were diplomatic facilities in Damascus.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack which killed two top Iranian generals.

The statement also criticised the United Nations Security Council for “failing to uphold international peace,” allowing Israel to “breach” established international norms and “escalate” regional tensions.

US reaffirms support towards Israel's defence

US President Joe Biden spoke over the phone with Netanyahu overnight.

In a statement after the call, Biden said: "I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.".

The president also met with the National Security Council in the White House as the attack commenced.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US "condemns Iran's attack" in the "strongest terms".

"While we do not seek escalation, we will continue to support Israel’s defense, and as the President made clear, we will defend US personnel," he said.

"I will be consulting with allies and partners in the region and around the world in the hours and days ahead. "

