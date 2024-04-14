The 2024 Olivier Awards will to play host to Hollywood stars and TV actors as this year's nominees walk the competition’s green carpet.

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, model and actress Cara Delavigne and Irish star Andrew Scott all set to attend the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Scherzinger, who had a critically acclaimed performance as a Hollywood star spiralling into mental illness in Sunset Boulevard at London’s Savoy Theatre, is up for the best actress in a musical gong – with Celebrity Big Brother star Marisha Wallace for Guys & Dolls among her competitors.

Marisha Wallace, 38, starred in ITV's reboot of Celebrity Big Brother Credit: PA

The US actress has already been honoured as best performer in a musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards and received an similar gong at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards for her role in the Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which this year has 11 Olivier nominations in total.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham returns to host the event, which will see performances from best new musical nominees including The Little Big Things, Next To Normal, Operation Mincemeat and A Strange Loop, alongside best musical revival nominees Guys & Dolls and Hadestown.

Waddingham will open the event with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe, and the ceremony’s finale will mark the National Theatre’s 60th anniversary.

Presenters for the ceremony include The Morning Show's Billy Crudup, Carnival Row actress Cara Delevingne, former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and Gavin & Stacey actress Ruth Jones.

Goodness Gracious Me star Meera Syal will perform the ceremony’s voiceover.

The Olivier Awards’ highlight programme airs on ITV1 from 10.10pm on Sunday.

