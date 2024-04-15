Blur frontman Damon Albarn did not try to hide his dissatisfaction with a silent Coachella crowd at the weekend.

The singer and his band played a 13-song set which included 90s classics such as Girls & Boys, Song 2, and Pop Scene at the world-famous Californian music festival on Saturday.

But as he tried to lead a singalong during Girls & Boys, the 56-year-old was met with silence.

Seemingly frustrated, Albarn told the audience that Blur would not be returning: "You’re never seeing us again, so you might as well f****** sing it."

Clips of the awkward incident soon trended on X, formerly Twitter, as fans rushed to his defence.

Warning: Video contains strong language

"(These) coachella people do NOT deserve this blur setlist you’re joking," one said.

"...the crowd for blur at coachella was so embarassing damon im so sorry i wasn't there," they added.

Another wrote: "America, you don’t deserve Damon Albarn, you do not deserve Blur."

Musical acts No Doubt, Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat were headlining Coachella 2024, a popular festival for film stars, influencers, and athletes who flock to the desert on consecutive weekends.

Spearheading the British acts during the day were Alban's Blur, featuring guitarist Graham Coxon, bass guitarist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree.

Jungle performed hits including Busy Earnin’, Heavy, California, and Dominoes – while it was reported US pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce were among the stars enjoying the set.

Earlier in the day, British star Raye spoke about her next music project after her award-winning debut album My 21st Century Blues.

The London-born star, who was wearing “office chic” for her afternoon performance at Coachella, said “art takes time” when discussing new music – before performing a string of hits including Worth It and Escapism.

“I just want you to know, this next piece of music that I’m going to put out… I’m so proud of it and I just need you to know,” the 26-year-old told the crowd. "It's not what you expected."

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…