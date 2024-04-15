Multiple people injured in second Sydney mass stabbing

Emergency services in Australia are responding to a mass stabbing at a church in Sydney, just days after six people died in an attack at a Bondi Beach shopping centre.

At 8pm local time on Monday, police and ambulance crews were called to Wakeley’s Christ The Good Shepherd Church to reports multiple people had been stabbed.

The ambulance service paramedics were treating four patients, according to Channel 7 News.

The victims include two men, one aged in his 50s and the other in his 30s, with multiple lacerations, as well as a man in his 20s with a laceration on his hand and a man in his 60s with a laceration on his arm.

The men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

One of the men injured is believed to be a religious minister and the incident was caught on a video livestream.

Local media reported a video from the service is circulating online, and appears to show prominent Christian leader, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, being attacked while delivering his sermon.

It shows a man dressed in black approaching the bishop before allegedly stabbing him several times.

Shocked attendees can be heard screaming as several run towards the bishop, before the stream cuts out.

It comes mere days after five women and one man were killed by knife attacker Joel Cauchi in the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction on Saturday.

Police have said it is "obvious" Cauchi intentionally targeted women and "avoided men" during his stabbing spree as the killer's father blamed his "monster" son's attack on being frustrated at not having a girlfriend.

Nationwide tributes have been paid as the victims' identities were revealed.

