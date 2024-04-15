No10 Downing Street's garden, the site of many of the UK's most famous political dramas, is being opened to the public this June.

London Open Gardens has announced the garden will be open to a small number of people this summer as part of their wider project to open the capital's private green spaces to the public.

David Cameron and Barack Obama famously flipped burgers in the garden in 2011. Credit: PA

The garden has been the site of many political events through the years, including Dominic Cummings' defence of his visit to Barnard Castle, David Cameron's and Barak Obama's burger flipping and a Covid rule "bring-your-own-booze" party.

The 24-person tours will be on Saturday 8 June, one at 11.30am and the next at 1.30pm.

With so few spaces available the organisers are offering tickets via ballot for attendees over the age of 12.

Famous recent events that have happened in the No10 garden

1995 - John Major announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party

2007 - Tony Blair holds a farewell reception for his staff after quitting as PM

2010 - David Cameron and Nick Clegg announce the formation of the coalition

2010 - David Cameron and Barack Obama serve burgers to members of the military

May 2020 - Dominic Cummings's press conference over his trip to Barnard Castle

May 2020 - "Bring your own booze" party held despite Covid lockdown rules

The garden, which is linked with No11, has been opened under the London Open Gardens weekend six times before.

People on the tour will be shown around the half-acre garden by some of No10's gardeners.

The organisers also said the tour could be cancelled at short notice if a General Election is called.

Dominic Cummings defended his trip to Barnard Castle in the garden. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said earlier this year he expects the election to be in the second half of the year.

With the local elections on 2 May and election campaigns usually taking five to six weeks, Mr Sunak may be wary of calling an election so close to the previous poll.

