Cash-strapped UK Athletics has turned to the organisers of The London Marathon and the Great North Run to help them navigate their way out of a financial crisis.

Last year the governing body reported an annual loss of £3.7m; the year before that the figure was almost £2m. In a word, their finances were unsustainable.

Called Athletic Ventures, the new three-way partnership will attempt to transform the "future and growth" of athletics in the UK.

Chief Executive Jack Buckner, told ITV News: "I do think it’s important that in some areas you bring in the experts and specialists.

The organisers of the London Marathon are helping with the new scheme. Credit: PA

"Governing bodies have failed to develop the commercial end of the sport, and this is just a massive opportunity to do that."

"You end up having a relatively constrained organisation, trying to do these big bold exciting projects with a relatively high level of risk, that gets difficult."

The new group will run the 2026 European Championships in Birmingham and the annual Diamond League meeting in the UK.

It might also bid to host the World Championships in 2029.

Key to future financial success is finding sponsors and securing major broadcast partners so the sport and its athletes get a bigger profile - rather than just once every 4 years at the Olympic Games.

Paul Foster, CEO of the Great Run Company which organises The Great North Run, said: "The partnership is driven not only by a belief in the sport of athletics but also the belief that there is real commercial opportunity.

"We’re bringing together the best event organisers in our sport to create a new template for international events."

