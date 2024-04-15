Israeli military says it has intercepted “99%” of the more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel. The meeting ended without any action by the council.

A small number of hits had been identified at a military base in southern Israel, causing only minor damage to infrastructure

The IDF also said a seven-year-old girl has been severely injured by shrapnel from an interceptor missile

The UK, United States and France are said to be "working closely" with Israel and all deployed jets to intercept the airborne attacks

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with G7 leaders on Sunday afternoon

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has summoned Iranian Embassy officials to the Foreign Office

World leaders urged restraint at an emergency United Nations Security Council on Sunday to discuss Iran’s unprecedented large-scale drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend.

“Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate,” UN secretary general António Guterres said. “Now is the time for maximum restraint.”

President Joe Biden, along with members of his national security team, receive an update on an ongoing airborne attack on Israel from Iran. Credit: AP

Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 120 ballistic missiles in an assault that set off air raid sirens across Israel on Saturday night.

By Sunday morning, Tehran said the attack was over and Israel reopened its air space.

The assault was launched in response to a strike widely blamed on Israel on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month, which killed two Iranian generals.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan told the council on Sunday: “Last night, the world witnessed an unprecedented escalation that serves as the clearest proof for what happens when warnings aren’t heeded. Israel is not the boy who cried wolf.”

Iranian Ambassador Saeid Iravani said: “Iran’s operation was entirely in the exercise of Iran’s inherent right to self-defense. This concluded action was necessary and proportionate."

Children in Israel were able to return to school after a series of restrictions on public activities that were imposed ahead of Iranian missile strike were lifted, a move that appeared to reflect the determination that the threat of further attacks has passed.

The attack has been widely condemned by global leaders.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said “it is right for Israel not to escalate” after Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel.

He told Times Radio: “Israel has every right to respond as an independent sovereign country being attacked in this way.

“But I think we’re very anxious to avoid escalation and to say to our friends in Israel it’s a time to think with with head as well as heart."

G7 leaders - the informal gathering of industrialised countries that includes the United States, United Kingdom and France - issued a statement on Sunday “unequivocally condemning in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel.”

An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel. Credit: CNN

The statement came after the leaders met in a video conference hosted by the Italian presidency.

“Iran fired hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel. Israel, with the help of its partners, defeated the attack,” the statement reads. “We express our full solidarity and support to Israel and its people and reaffirm our commitment towards its security.”

The US and Britain have confirmed that they helped intercept some of the more than 300 drones and missiles launched towards Israel early on Sunday.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said on CNN that the response to Iran's attack had shown the “ironclad” alliance between the US and Israel.

Mona Yacoubian, vice president of the Middle East and North Africa centre at the US Institute of Peace, said: “Both (Iran and Israel) are able at this point to claim victory and step down off the precipice, particularly since there were no Israeli civilians killed.”

She added that Washington has a critical role to play in avoiding further escalations.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told NBC President Joe Biden does not want an escalation in the regional conflict or a “wider war” with Iran, and is “working on the diplomatic side of this personally.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...