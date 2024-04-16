Terrorism threats, pollution warnings, and strike action are just some of the issues facing the organisers of the 2024 Olympic Games, which is set to begin in Paris in 100 days time.

The summer Games will start on July 26 and will see the first Olympic opening ceremony to be held outside of a stadium setting.

Around 10,500 athletes are set to parade on boats along a 3.7-mile route through the heart of the French capital, but in the run up to the big event, not everything is proving to be smooth sailing for the organisers.

Opening Ceremony 'could be delayed' over terrorism threat

French President Emmanuel Macron has said authorities will have an alternative plan in case of a terrorism threat at the Opening Ceremony.

“If we think there are security risks, we’ll have plan B, and even plan C,” Macron said in an interview French broadcaster BFMTV during a visit to The Grand Palais, one of the Olympic sites.

Macron also mentioned the option of "restricting the ceremony to the Paris Trocadero square facing the Eiffel Tower" or moving it to the Stade de France stadium in such an event.

Organisers originally planned for approximately 600,000 people to attend, with most watching free of charge from the banks of the river.

But earlier this year the overall number of spectators was reduced to around 300,000 by the government due to security and logistical concerns.

French President Emmanuel Macron watches on as artistic swimmers complete a demonstration. Credit: AP

The president added that authorities will put a security perimeter around the ceremony site days, if not weeks, before the start.

"We will screen all the people who enter and leave (the security perimeter),” Macron said.

"We are going to restrict traffic a lot. Sorry to all the local residents because it will be a lot of constraints for individuals and businesses. Eight days before, we will be completely closed. "

Last month, at least 137 people were killed and over 100 wounded in a mass shooting at a concert hall in Russia's capital, Moscow, which saw several gunmen storm and set fire to the venue.

The attack sparked concerns over copycat attacks in other countries, and led to France’s government increasing its security alert warning to the highest level.

Just last week, Paris police boosted security measures for the Champions League quarterfinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The heightened security presence followed a threat from the so-called Islamic State terror group against the Parc des Princes and other European football stadiums hosting Champions League matches.

Foreign countries to provide armed officers

With its own resources stretched thin, France has asked 46 countries to help provide about 2,200 extra officers, many of whom will be armed.

French police officers will also receive bonuses of up to 1,900 euros (£1,625) for working during the Olympics, after unions protested over working conditions during the Games.

The French Defense Ministry has also asked foreign nations for a small number of military personnel, including sniffer dogs.

Around 30,000 police officers are expected to be deployed each day, with 45,000 working the opening ceremony.

Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris Games’ organising committee, said: "France has never deployed so many means for security. I have faith that the security services in our country will make the Games safe."

So far, 120 heads of state have confirmed they will attend the Opening Ceremony. Cameras will be increased around the city, but facial recognition will not be used after privacy concerns were raised.

Athletes swim in the Seine river from the Alexander III bridge on the first leg of the women's triathlon test event for the Paris 2024. Credit: AP

Concerns over pollution in the River Seine

Organisers have said they hope for a socially positive, less polluting and less wasteful Olympics for 2024, but critics have been quick to point out the flaws.

Last year it was announced that the River Seine would open for public swimmers in 2025, after staging triathlon events at the Games this summer. But since then, doubts have been cast after concerns were raised over the level of pollution in the water.

To tackle the issue, the City of Paris has embarked on a €1.4 billion (around £1.2b) cleanup project.

However, these efforts don’t appear to have been as successful as hoped, according to analysis from a non-profit organisation, Surfrider.

Surfrider says that of the 14 samples taken by the NGO’s team over the past six months - on both dry and rainy days - only one was of "satisfactory" quality.

Responding to the study, the City of Paris told Euronews that the samples were taken during rainier months when pollution is more likely.

Officials said they are “surprised” by the timing of the report, adding in a statement: “The Seine is not intended to accommodate swimmers from mid-September to June," adding that for “safety reasons” it will only be swimmable in the summer.

So surfers won't actually be in Paris but instead will compete nearly 10,000 miles away from the capital in Teahupo’o, a coastal village in Tahiti, and they will sleep on a cruise ship docked at the French Polynesian island.

Transport issues

Some of the 2.1 million people living within the city limits plan to flee Paris for two-plus weeks while motorists are angered by a proposal that would require them to apply online for a QR code to access traffic-restricted zones.

Staff on Paris' public transport system have been given thousands of artificial intelligence-supported translation devices to help the influx of hundreds of thousands of tourists navigate the city.

Tourists opting for a Paris 2024 pass will pay 16 euros (roughly £13.60) per day or 70 euros (nearly £60) weekly - a far cry from the free public transport once envisaged.

And an express train running from Paris’ main international airport, Charles de Gaulle, to the centre of the city in 20 minutes has been shelved until 2027.

But a newly extended Metro service on Line 14 is expected to be ready in June, carrying people from Paris’ second airport, Orly, to an Olympic hub. There's also the threat of train strikes to take into account.

CGT union members demonstrate during previous strikes. Credit: AP

Striking workers risk disruption

The CGT public servants union has announced plans to strike during the Olympics, which could mean many transport workers walking out.

Transport operators are gearing up to carry between 600,000 to 800,000 Olympic visitors per day.

CGT union, which represents the largest number of state employees – including hospital staff and transport workers – has issued a strike notice saying there could be a five-month window of strike action between April 15 and September 15, which could cover around 5.7 million public workers.

This would impact both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, though no specific industrial action has been declared.

Over the last few months, France has been hit with various protests and strike action, including one by angry farmers who took to the streets of Paris on their tractors to demand more support from the government.

Expensive accommodation

The Olympic Village will house more than 14,000 athletes and officials, with apartments holding a maximum of eight people.

Fans and tourists, however, have been subjected to an increase in hotel and Airbnb prices.

The Paris region has France’s biggest concentration of hotel accommodation, with 160,000 rooms. Adding rental accommodations, campsites and other options, the region has around 260,000 rooms ready for the Olympics.

Although some hotels had tripled in price, competition from Airbnbs has forced them to backpedal.

