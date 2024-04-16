Play Brightcove video

Around a years worth of rain has fallen in the Gulf of Oman killing 18 people, as Neil Connery reports

Heavy rainfall has battered the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf of Oman, flooding out portions of major highways and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

At least 18 people were also killed as rainfall soaked Oman overnight, according to a statement on Tuesday from the country's National Committee for Emergency Management.

Among them were 10 schoolchildren who were swept away in a bus.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, a year’s worth of rain unleashed immense flash flooding, disrupting flights its airport and forcing people to evacuate their homes.

Police and emergency personnel were seen driving slowly through the flooded streets, while lightning flashed across the sky, occasionally touching the tip of the Burj Khalifa - the highest building in the world.

Rain is unusual in the UAE, so roads and other areas lack drainage systems. Authorities sent tanker trucks out into the streets and highways to pump away the water.

Heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, flooding out portions of major highway on roadways across Dubai. Credit: AP

Torrential rainfall events like this will become more frequent due to human-driven climate change.

As the atmosphere continues to warm, it’s able to soak up more moisture like a towel and then ring it out in the form of more extreme gushes of flooding rainfall.

Rain will taper off in the region Tuesday night but a few showers may linger Wednesday before dry weather returns.

