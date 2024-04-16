Harry Redknapp brings Britain's worst team to victory

Play Brightcove video

Cwm Albion had lost every game in the Swansea Senior League last season before the famous football manager swooped in for a coaching session

It’s a cold and wet Saturday afternoon in Swansea and a crowd of hundreds has gathered at the city’s Cwm Level Park.

There are flares, giant flags, oh and there’s a brass band too.

Why the fanfare? Because Cwm Albion’s new manager Harry Redknapp is in town.

He’s a man known for turning around struggling football clubs, and now he’s been dragged out of retirement and tasked by Specsavers with changing the fortunes of Britain’s worst football team, officially.

It may be a PR stunt, but the 77-year-old is clearly in his element barking instructions from the sidelines, even if this boggy public park in Swansea is a far cry from the old White Hart Lane.

Today saw a remarkable turnaround as “Cwm” came back from two down to win 3-2 in the dying seconds of the match, sparking wild scenes of celebration on the touchline from Redknapp and his coaching team.

It sums up a remarkable turnaround for the struggling side, who lost every game in the Swansea Senior League last season.

“This was more fun than winning at the San Siro,” a beaming Redknapp tells his players afterwards.

Speaking with ITV News, the veteran manager even throws his hat in the ring for the vacant Liverpool job once Jürgen Klopp leaves at the end of the season.

“I’m hoping from a selfish point of view that today’s result that I’ve pulled off here, this 3-2 win, will push me to the front of the queue for the Liverpool job.

“When they hear that I’ve actually turned this around here today with Cwm Albion, I’m sure that the owners of Liverpool will be thinking, ‘this man has done a miracle there, let’s get him in!’”

On today’s evidence, you wouldn’t put it past him.

