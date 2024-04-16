This week on Unscripted, Crazy Rich Asians actress Jing Lusi joins Nina Nannar.The pair talk about why the new ITV thriller Red Eye, in which Lusi stars, is pivotal for Chinese actors in the UK and their bid for better representation onscreen.They discuss Lusi's first leading role on TV and why she is now writing and producing herself.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.