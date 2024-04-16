Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard unveils strawberry jam as first product

The Duchess of Sussex has unveiled the first product from her new business American Riviera Orchard as she sent a group of influencers and friends a jar of strawberry jam.

Meghan Markle returned to Instagram in March after deactivating her personal account in 2018.

The new account, named American Riviera Orchard, features the brand's logo, and the bio reads "by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex".

The page was established this year, and an Instagram Stories video of Meghan shows her picking flowers and cooking in a rustic-looking kitchen.

The pair were part of a select group, sent one of 50 jars of American Riviera Orchard jam. Credit: Instagram/@mrstracyrobbins/@delfinablaquier

On Tuesday, fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier posted an image of the jam on their respective Instagrams.

"Thank you for the delicious basket," Robbins wrote, tagging the Duchess' American Riviera Orchard account.

"I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing this with anyone".

The jam is tucked in between several bright lemons, and has "17 of 50" written on its label, suggesting that only 50 jars were sent to a select group of people.

The company, according to records, offers retail items such as jams and preserves, butters, tablewares, cutlery, tablecloths, cookbooks and digital recipe offerings.

Meghan previously ran a lifestyle site called The Tig, but shut the business and its website down before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

The couple left official royal duties in 2020 and live in Montecito, California.

She follows in the footsteps of her father-in-law, King Charles, who began selling products such as jam from the Duchy of Cornwall estate in the 1990s.

Prince William took on the Duchy estate after the Queen's death in 2022, and Duchy Organic strawberry jam can be found in Waitrose for £2.80 per jar.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson