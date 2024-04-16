Trainspotting and Restless Natives actor Vincent Friell dies aged 64

Vincent Friell, known for his role in 1996 film Trainspotting, has died aged 64.

The Scottish star, whose other credits include cult film Restless Natives and The Angel's Share, played the father of Kelly Macdonald’s Diane in Danny Boyle's movie.

News of Friell’s death was announced by his agent, according to multiple reports.

Fans and former colleagues paid tribute to the Glasgow-born actor on Tuesday.

Former radio presenter Ronnie McGhie said: 'I'm totally shocked to hear that Scottish actor Vincent Friell has passed away.

Friell (left) starred in Trainspotting alongside Ewan McGregor. Credit: YouTube

"He was in many programmes, but it's his performance in the movie Restless Natives that he'll be remembered for. A wonderful film.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends. Vincent, you shall be missed."

Rab C Nesbitt creator Ian Pattison worked with Friell when he appeared in the BBC comedy series in 1992.

Pattinson said in The Sun: "Vince did us the honour of appearing in the Eorpa episode of Rab C. Nesbitt.

"His passing has come as a huge shock to his many friends and work colleagues.

"What comes over clearly is how respected Vince was, not only as an actor but as a funny, sensitive and caring human being."

Other credits of Friell's include detective show Taggart and Scottish sitcom Still Game.

