Dramatic moment US Coast Guard rescues pregnant woman from Disney cruise ship

The US Coast Guard has released a dramatic video of a pregnant woman being airlifted from a Disney Fantasy cruise ship in order to receive emergency medical attention.

A Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued the 35-year-old woman who experienced health complications and required a higher level of medical care ashore.

Members of the Coast Guard based in Puerto Rico received a communication from the Disney Fantasy Monday morning requesting medevac assistance as the cruise ship was transiting 260 miles northwest of the island.

Coast Guard operations unit leader Michael Riccio praised the crews of both the helicopter and the cruise ship saying: "The competency displayed by the Disney Fantasy crew and the Coast Guard personnel and units involved made all the difference."

The moment the helicopter approached the cruise ship. Credit: US Coast Guard

Once on scene, the Coast Guard Jayhawk aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer aboard the cruise ship, who prepared a rescue basket and litter to safely hoist the patient and cruise ship doctor aboard the aircraft.

The Coast Guard aircrew transported the patient to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where local Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported the patient to the local hospital.

The woman was secured to the helicopter and hoisted off the ship. Credit: US Coast Guard

"Our crew was able to quickly, safely, and efficiently execute a long-range MEDEVAC for the patient to receive the higher level of care she required," said Lieutenant Commander Todd Stephens.

"This case demonstrates the value of good crew resource management and the capabilities of our Jayhawk helicopter."

