Israel's military said it intercepted 99% of the more than 300 Iranian drones and missiles that were launched at it over the weekend

Iran said it was responding to an attack - which it has blamed Israel for - against its consulate in Syria earlier this month

A small number of hits had been identified at a military base in southern Israel, causing only minor damage to infrastructure, while the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said a seven-year-old girl has been severely injured by shrapnel from an interceptor missile

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has arrived in Israel for talks with high level officials about the country's response to a drone and missile attack by Iran over the weekend.

Lord Cameron is expected to meet with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high level senior figures to discuss the unprecedented response.

Israel’s government has said the attack “will be met with a response”, which saw almost 300 drones and missiles fired at Israel.

The UK and other nations have urged restraint from Israel in a bid to try to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

Rishi Sunak told Netanyahu it is “a moment for calm heads to prevail” in Israel’s response to Iran’s missile and drone attack.

The prime minister spoke to his counterpart on Tuesday afternoon after first telling MPs 24 hours earlier that he would speak to Mr Netanyahu “shortly”. Israeli media had reported that Mr Netanyahu was refusing to take calls from world leaders seeking to influence the response to Saturday night’s attack.

After the call, a Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Sunak “reiterated the UK’s steadfast support for Israel’s security and for wider regional stability”.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the UK for its rapid and robust support in the face of Iran’s reckless and dangerous attack on Saturday,” they added.

Almost all of the projectiles were shot down by Israeli air defences with the help of the UK, US, France and Jordan.

Iran's attack was carried out in response to a strike in Syria on April 1 that killed senior Iranian military officials. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but is widely thought to be behind it.

David Cameron is just one of several Western foreign ministers expected to head to the region to advise that any further escalation would result in further destablisation in the Middle East.

After visiting the West Bank, Lord Cameron is expected to fly to Italy to meet with other G7 foreign ministers, where a united call for Israel to exercise restraint after Iran’s weekend attack will be mooted.

