Kate Garraway has appealed for help from Haringey Council after receiving "unsettling post making demands" of her late husband Derek Draper "which obviously he can't respond to".

The Good Morning Britain (GMB) star announced in January this year that her husband, former political lobbyist Draper, had died aged 56, after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

The final year of his life was documented in an ITV documentary titled Kate Garraway: Derek's Story, which followed on from two other programmes about Draper's battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system.

Three months after his death, broadcaster Garraway tagged Haringey London Borough Council in a plea on X.

" @haringeycouncil please help - have been trying for ten days sold to speak to someone about my husband passing away - following unsettling post making demands which obviously he can't respond to," the 56-year-old wrote.

" I just cannot get through.

" Again today nearly 50 mins wait & before I could... the man put me straight back to the beginning - another 20 mins and then it timed out as shuts at 5pm.

" Is there a beareavement service or SOMETHING!!!!."

Garraway did not clarify what the post was referencing or what "demands" were being made.

ITV News has contacted Haringey Council for comment.

The development comes after the third documentary saw the TV star reveal that the £16,000 monthly cost of her late husband's care was more than her salary from ITV and caused her to rack up huge debts.

She later added that she does not "regret or begrudge" the debts.

Garraway said she wants her late husband's legacy to be fighting for change in a care system, which feels like it is "there to catch you out" when it should be there to "catch you when you fall".

