Eva Okaro is poised to become the first black woman to represent Great Britain in the pool at the Olympics, after being named part of Team GB's swimming squad for this summer's Paris Games.

Okaro, 17, was included in the 33-person team on Tuesday, and will compete in the 4x100m freestyle event at the Olympics.

The Paris Games are due to be held between Friday, July 26 and Sunday, August 11.

Okaro's inclusion makes her only the second black female and fourth black swimmer to make a British Olympics squad.

Okaro, who is originally from Sevenoaks, Kent, said she was "honoured" to be selected.

Eva Okaro (third from left front row) pictured with members of Team GB's swimming squad at Loughborough University. Credit: PA

Writing on Instagram, she said: "Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey, I am super excited and can't wait to see what Paris brings!"

Ash Morris, Director of Swimming at Repton School - where Okaro trains - said her call-up was a "proud moment", adding: "At just 17 years old, this is a remarkable achievement and a testament to Eva's race mindset and competitive nature.

"We are really proud of Eva and the environment that has been developed to support athletes to achieve their goals."

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England, following the swimming squad announcement, said: "Team GB has a proud tradition in Olympic swimming competitions, and I am delighted to welcome all 33 athletes to the team for Paris 2024.

"The strength and depth of our pool swimming team was evident to see at the recent Aquatics GB Swimming Championships, and along with the ten swimmers making their debut for Team GB it is fantastic to welcome back seven Olympic Champions and nine Olympic medallists."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…