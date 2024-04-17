By Elisa Menendez, Westminster Producer

Sir Keir Starmer has staunchly defended Angela Rayner and hit out at "billionaire prime minister" Rishi Sunak for his family's "schemes to avoid millions of pounds of tax".

The Labour leader accused Mr Sunak of "smearing a working class woman" as he appeared to hit out at double standards amid scrutiny over his deputy's tax affairs.

It comes after police re-opened an investigation into Ms Rayner's taxes, following Tory allegations she may have given false information around her main residence and the 2015 sale of her council home.

In further swipes during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), Sir Keir asked Mr Sunak three times to confirm if he planned to use cuts to the NHS, cuts to the state pension or income tax hikes to fund his £46 billion plan to end national insurance.

In a fiery opening exchange, Sir Keir made a jibe about Mr Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss’s new book - for which she has given numerous interviews - suggesting working people are still paying the price for her actions which crashed the economy.

“I am privileged to be the proud owner of a copy of the former prime minister’s new book," Sir Keir told the Commons. "It is a rare unsigned copy. It is the only unsigned copy.

“It is quite the read. She claims the Tory Party’s disastrous kamikaze budget that triggered chaos for millions was – her words – ‘the happiest moment of her premiership’.

“Has the prime minister met anyone with a mortgage who agrees?”

Mr Sunak replied: “All I would say is he ought to spend a bit less time reading that book and a bit more time reading the deputy leader’s (Angela Rayner) tax advice.”

In response, Sir Keir said: "We've got a billionaire prime minister... both of whose families have used schemes to avoid millions of pounds of tax smearing a working class woman."

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is investigating Tory allegations that Ms Rayner may have given false information about her main home residence a decade ago.

Ms Rayner was registered at an ex-council house she bought in Stockport but Conservative Party deputy chairman James Daly suggested neighbours say she lived with her husband at a separate property over a decade ago.

GMP initially said it would not be investigating the allegations, but following a complaint from the Bury North MP the force confirmed it had reassessed information and is investigating Tory allegations that she may have given false information about her main home residence a decade ago.

Ms Rayner has promised to resign if she is found to have committed a crime over the accusations, but said she “followed the rules at all times”.

Sir Keir also blamed the Conservatives’ “obsession with wild, unfunded tax cuts” for crashing the economy.

He went on to reiterate calls to the prime minister to transparently cost his £46 billion plan to end national insurance, accusing him of planning cuts to the NHS and state pensions to do so.

“He is not denying the £46 billion promise to scrap national insurance," Sir Keir told the Commons. "He is refusing to say where the money will come from and we’ve been trying for months to get to the bottom of this.

"So, now’s his chance. No more spin, no more waffle, no more diversion, I know that will be difficult.

“He can either – this is the choice – he can either cut state pension or the NHS that national insurance funds, that’s route one. Or he can put up income tax, which one is it?”

Sir Keir pressed Mr Sunak three times to explain how he will fund the plan.

Avoiding the questions, Mr Sunak replied: “We’ve just cut taxes by £900 for a typical worker, we’ve delivered the biggest tax cut for businesses since the 1980s, but while we’re cutting taxes Labour is already putting them up.

“In Wales putting up taxes right now for small businesses, in Birmingham putting up council tax by 21%, in London his mayor has put up taxes by 70% and this is just a glimpse of what they’d do if they got in power, a few weeks ago he finally admitted it to The Sun, what did he say he would do? I quote, he said ‘we would put up taxes’.

“It’s always the same, higher taxes and working people paying the price.”

