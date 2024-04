An Ohio man who police say killed an Uber driver he thought was trying to rob him after they were both duped by scammers has been charged with murder.

William Brock, 81, also faces charges of kidnapping and felonious assault, which he denies.

The shooting took place on March 25 at Brock's home in South Charleston, Clark County, Ohio.

Officers from the sheriff's office responded after Brock called 911 and said he had shot someone who was trying to rob him.

Brock had received scam calls from someone pretending to be an officer from the local court who eventually began making threats and demanding money, authorities said.

The victim, Loletha Hall, 61, was an Uber driver who had been told to retrieve a package from Brock’s home, a request authorities say was possibly made by the same scam caller or an accomplice.

Hall had no knowledge of the calls made to Brock, authorities said.

When she arrived at the home and got out of her car, Brock pulled out a gun and demanded she tell him who had made the threatening calls.

He also took Hall's cellphone and would not let her leave.

When Hall tried to get away, Brock shot her once, police said, then shot her two more times as they discussed the situation.

Brock somehow sustained a minor head injury during the confrontation and he called 911 shortly after he fired the third shot.

Hall was taken to a hospital but later died there from her wounds.

Brock initially was charged with murder because authorities said Hall did not pose an active threat when she was shot. His next court hearing is scheduled on Monday.

The original scam calls to Brock and Hall remain under investigation, police said, and it’s not clear yet if the calls were placed by the same person.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…