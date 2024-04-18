Bishop stabbed during church service in Sydney says he 'forgives' attacker

Play Brightcove video

'I forgive whoever has done this act,' Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel said

A bishop who was stabbed while conducting a church service in Sydney has said he is "doing fine" and forgives his attacker.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was injured alongside another Christian cleric in an attack by a 16-year-old boy on Monday.

Authorities have since declared the stabbing at Christ the Good Shepherd Church to be a terrorist attack.

The knife attack was the second to rock the Australian city in a week, after six people were stabbed to death in a shopping centre.

In a clip released by the church on Thursday, Bishop Emmanuel said "I forgive whoever has done this act", adding: "And I say to him: you are my son, I love you and I will always pray for you and whoever sent you to do this. I forgive them as well in Jesus might name."

Police have said the attacker is currently being treated for severe hand injuries in an unnamed hospital, and has yet to be officially charged.

Under New South Wales law, the incident could be classed as a terrorist act, but that does not mean the boy will necessarily be charged with terrorism offences.

A Sydney doctor and Muslim community leader has said the boy apologised when his family visited him in hospital.

Jamal Rifi added that while the boy might have "anger management and behavioral issues", he has not displayed any signs of being radicalised.

He had previously been convicted of offences, including possession of a switchblade knife, stalking and intimidation, according to local reports.

