Brigitte Macron television drama tells love story of president and wife

The romance between Brigitte Macron's and the teenage pupil who became the youngest French president is being turned into a television series.

It all began in 1992 when a 15-year-old Emmanuel Macron met Brigitte Auzière, a married drama teacher 24 years his senior.

After discovering they were having an affair, Mr Macron's parents sent him to boarding school in Paris, and his teacher eventually divorced her estranged husband years later in 2006.

In 2007, Mr and Mrs Macron got married, aged 29 and 54, respectively. Mrs Macron has previously spoken about her anxiety surrounding their age gap.

In a recent interview with Paris Match she said her "head was a mess" and feared that he would want to end up with someone closer to his age.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Credit: AP

She kept teaching for a time before quitting her job in 2015 when her husband began getting involved in politics - before being elected president in 2017.

Production company Gaumont said the six-part series, entitled Brigitte, une femme libre (Brigitte, a Free Woman), will plot the romance between the pair.

The series will begin with the pair's first meeting and be written by French writers Bénédicte Charles and Olivier Pouponneau.

Mr Charles, told Le Figaro: "Brigitte Macron is a fascinating character, we wanted to approach her in a romantic, almost melodramatic way, because of the romantic breath of her destiny.”

The cast of the series is yet to be announced.

