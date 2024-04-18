FA Cup replays have been scrapped from next season, the Football Association has announced.

The move to abolish all replays from the first round proper onwards for at least the next six years is part of a new agreement between the FA and the Premier League.

Replays had already been scrapped from the fifth round onwards by the FA, which said the move to ditch them altogether had been agreed "in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions".

The key announcements made by the FA include:

The FA Cup will be played without replays from the first round onwards

All rounds of the FA Cup will now be played on weekends, with the final taking place on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season

The fourth round, fifth round and quarter finals will no longer clash with any Premier League fixtures for the first time

The Premier League will provide up to an additional £33 million for grassroots football each season

The announcements have been made to coincide with the changes to the Champions League, which will feature an extra 64 games, creating increased pressure on the domestic calendar.

Up to £133 million in funding will be provided per season to the football pyramid from 2025-26, the FA said.

The first year of the format makes up part of the overall calendar that has been given the approval of the Professional Game Board, which features representatives from the FA, the Premier League and the EFL.

Additionally, the mid-season break has been removed from the calendar to allow a mid-August start date for the Premier League for 2024-25, with the longer break affording top-flight clubs a better chance of giving players a consecutive three-week break.

The FA said that move took into account expert medical advice around the benefits of a longer period of complete rest versus a shorter break in the winter.

All rounds of the FA Cup will now be played on weekends. Credit: PA

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "The Emirates FA Cup is our biggest asset and generates over 60% of our revenue to invest into the game, so it is critical to secure a strong format for the future.

"This new agreement between The FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.

"The new schedule ensures the magic of the cup is protected and enhanced, whilst working for the whole of the English game.

"The longer summer period also allows a much-needed player break before the start of the next season.

"We have also agreed new funding for the grassroots game, disability football, and the women's and girls' game.

"All football begins at the grassroots, and this is recognised by the Premier League with very welcome additional financial support."

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: "The Premier League is proud of the investment it provides to all levels of the game and this new agreement with the FA will see us enhance our support into grassroots football.

"This will improve facilities for communities and lower league clubs across the country, through the Football Foundation and Premier League Stadium Fund.

"Throughout our discussions both parties have been committed to enhancing the scheduling of the Emirates FA Cup, a hugely important domestic competition with a storied history.

"The FA and the Premier League have worked in partnership to deliver more exclusive weekends without compromising the excitement of knockout football and this has been achieved at the same time as allowing us to ease fixture congestion generally."

