Moment man shoots gun at rival gang in middle of busy London street

Police released CCTV footage of the man opening fire on the busy street

A man who opened fire on a rival gang in the middle of a busy London street has been found guilty after police successfully tracked him down.

Ricardo Anderson, 21 was convicted on Wednesday of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and attempted grievous bodily harm. He will be sentenced next month.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Rhiain John said: "This incident took place in a busy street, on a warm summer’s evening where people were out and shops were open.

"Terrified onlookers including children sought refuge in shops and scrambled for safety behind parked cars.

“Ricardo Anderson had absolutely no concern for them at all. But for sheer luck this could have been a murder investigation.

“From our enquiries we established the incident was part of an ongoing dispute involving rival gangs in the area."

The court heard that at 8pm on 27 May 2023, a blue VW Golf sped along Park Lane in Tottenham, London before coming to an abrupt stop in the middle of the road.

A man wearing a balaclava was seen pulling a firearm from his waistband, which he then fired wildly towards the vehicle.

An occupant of the vehicle also had a gun and attempted to fire back but the weapon jammed.

The car sped off while the man left the scene on foot.

Detectives tracked down Anderson by examining CCTV and found that only around half an hour earlier a group had been congregating in the area to film a music video.

One man was captured wearing a distinctive blue North Face tracksuit, black trainers, and a balaclava. He would be the man later seen firing at the car.

CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the same man without his face covered, allowing officers to identify him as Ricardo Anderson.

The vehicle involved was later traced and found to have been stolen, the occupants were not identified.

