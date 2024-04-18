Peter Murrell: Former SNP chief executive re-arrested over party's finances

Peter Murrell, former SNP chief executive and husband of ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been re-arrested in connection with the police investigation into the party’s finances.

The 59-year-old was previously arrested on April 5 last year in the same probe and was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 59-year-old man has today, Thursday, April 18, 2024, been re-arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man, who was previously arrested as a suspect on April 5, 2023, was taken into custody at 9.13am and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

"The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further at this time.”

More to follow...

