Prince Harry has changed his official country of residence from the United Kingdom to the United States, according to new filings published by Companies House.

A filing released on Wednesday for Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex shows that his New Country/State Usually Resident record has been switched to the United States.

The filing revealed that the change was made as of July 29 2023.

Harry had previously told ABC's Good Morning America that "American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but not a high priority for me".

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from the working monarchy.

The pair officially vacated their royal residence, Frogmore Cottage - a Grade-II listed building on the Home Park estate, in Windsor - last year.

Frogmore was a gift to the couple from Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal accounts published in 2019 showed that the Sussexes paid £2.4 million to cover the refurbishment and rental of Frogmore.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020. Credit: PA

Harry has made only a handful of appearances in the UK, since relocating to the United States, including earlier this year when it was revealed his father, King Charles III, had been diagnosed with cancer.

News of the change to Harry's country of residence comes as his brother, Prince William, resumes official public duties on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales' visit to a surplus food distribution charity is the first such job he has carried out since his wife, the Princess of Wales, revealed her own cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this week, Harry lost an appeal to the High Court, which challenged a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

It follows a ruling by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) in February 2020 that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

