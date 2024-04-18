Team GB and Adidas reveal kits for Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

Team GB and Adidas have revealed the UK's kits for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The kits come in the Union Jack blue, white and red with Adidas saying they represent the " unique aspects of Great Britain."

The 2024 Olympics and Paralympics take place this summer in Paris.

Jacqueline King, Design Director, Specialist Sports, Adidas said: "Alongside the goal of supporting the athlete to perform at their best when the pressure builds, these collections seek to connect them to their home nations, via designs inspired by their individual national identities."

The kit comes in blue, white and red. Credit: PA

Speaking on the launch of the new kit, Tom Daley said: "The pride and passion I feel when representing my country on the biggest sporting stage is second to none, so to unveil a kit that encompasses what this moment means is incredibly special.

"I cannot wait to proudly wear it in Paris this Summer, alongside my fellow teammates."

The kits offer a more simplified version of previous iterations with them mostly being a single colour, broken up by the Adidas logo, the Team GB logo or the words "Great Britain."

Laviai Nielsen during the Adidas Olympic and Paralympic kit launch. Credit: PA

ParalympicsGB athlete, Livvy Breen said: "It’s always an exciting day when the ParalympicsGB kit is revealed for the first time – and this year is no different. I love the new kit, especially the pops of colour and what they represent– it feels really fresh."

Earlier this year the England football squad's new kit was met with fierce backlash over changes made to the St George's Cross.

It was criticised by politicians from across the political spectrum while some pundits also complained about the above £100 cost for one of the shirts.

