World record 353 ballerinas dance on their tiptoes in New York

A group of ballerinas has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest assembly of dancers 'en pointe' in the same place

Hundreds of young dancers in white tutus gathered in New York's Plaza Hotel in a bid to break the world record for the largest number of people dancing on pointe in one place.

The spectacle was organised by Youth America Grand Prix, a ballet scholarship programme, celebrating its 25th anniversary with three nights of performances at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

The dancers included students aged nine to 19 who are competing for scholarships, as well as professional dancers who have previously been involved in the programme.

Tchaikovsky music played as the ballerinas stood on tiptoes and switched their weight rapidly from one foot to the other - a step called bourrée - for a full minute.

Tina Shi, an adjudicator for Guinness World Records, announced the results: “353, that is a new Guinness world record! Congratulations!”

The New York-based Youth America Grand Prix has operated the world’s largest student ballet scholarship competition since 1999.

The previous record for ballerinas on pointe en masse was 306.

