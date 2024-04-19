Play Brightcove video

The shadow dance between Iran and Israel that has been going for decades is well and truly in the open, ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson reports

Fear, confusion and pride are amongst the deeply mixed emotional reactions to Israel's alleged strike on Iran.

The two countries have waged a shadow war for decades, but an Iranian drone and missile strike last week was the first direct military attack on Israel.

In the latest development, US officials were told that Israel carried out a strike inside Iran in what's believed to be a retaliatory strike against Tehran.

Israel's government has not issued an official comment, while the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army said reports of explosions above the city of Isfahan were related to anti-aircraft systems shooting at what he called a suspicious object that did not cause any damage.

One man asked to remain anonymous because he fears the Iranian regime. Credit: ITV News

Speaking to ITV News, one Iranian Jew who has lived in Tel Aviv for 30 years said the escalation in violence left him feeling "no good".

He asked to remain anonymous because he fears the Iranian regime. His friend, Uri, an Israeli Jew, said: "we will prevail and Israel will win".

More than 200,000 Iranians live in Israel, creating deep pockets of division on every level of society.

Mayor Java-dan-far is from Isfahan, the Iranian town where Israel struck early on Friday morning.

"This is my country I live here but I also have a great love for Iran and Iranian people," he told ITV News.

He says he has never voted for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu because he believes the country needs a government "that can manage things in a controlled and intelligent manner" and not with "all force".

But as calls for togetherness echo through Israel, others are impressed by the military's response.

Yishi Fleischer, a former advisor to Itamar Ben-Gvir. Credit: ITV News

Yishi Fleischer, a former advisor to Itamar Ben-Gvir - Israel's minister of national security - said he is "glad Israel struck back".

"I don’t want a ping pong game. I want it to be serious.”

"If need be we can continue this war for 100 years. We are not afraid of being armed. We are not afraid of being a military society."

