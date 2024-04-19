Israel carries out strike inside Iran according to US officials

Israel has carried out a strike inside Iran, a US official told CNN, in a move that threatens to push the region deeper into conflict.

Iran’s air defence systems were activated in several locations after three explosions were heard close to the airport and an army base in the Iranian city of Isfahan, state media reported early Friday morning.

Three explosions were heard near a military base where fighter jets are located in the northwest part of Isfahan, Iran’s semi-official FARS news agency reported.

It reported that a possible target of the blast was a military radar, and that the explosion broke several windows of office buildings in the area.

As well as a major airbase, air defences were also activated over a nuclear city close to Isfahan, following reports of drones being spotted in the area.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency later published a video from one of its reporters, who said he was in the southeastern Zerdenjan area of Isfahan, near its “nuclear energy mountain”.

The footage showed two different anti-aircraft gun positions, and details of the video corresponded with known features of the site of Iran's Uranium Conversion Facility at Isfahan.

The facility at Isfahan operates three small Chinese-supplied research reactors, as well as handling fuel production and other activities for Iran's civilian nuclear program.

Isfahan also is home to sites associated with Iran's nuclear program, including its underground Natanz enrichment site, which has been repeatedly targeted by suspected Israeli sabotage attacks. State television described all atomic sites in the area as “fully safe".

Tensions remain acute across the Middle East after a decades-long shadow conflict between Israel and Iran escalated this month raising the prospect of an all out war.

The strike followed an unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel last week that Tehran said was retaliation for a deadly suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Syria.

The region has been on edge since that attack as Israel vowed to strike back in return.

On Thursday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would make its "own decisions" when responding to Tehran's strikes, most of which were intercepted by air defences, amid pressure from international leaders not to escalate tensions further.

If Israel took any further military action against Iran, the Islamic Republic's response would be "immediate and at a maximum level", Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told CNN on Thursday.

The US has been urging Israel not to respond to last weekend’s Iranian attack, which President Joe Biden on Thursday called “unprecedented.”

The US was given advance notification on Thursday of an intended strike, but Washington "didn't green light" an Israeli response, an official said.

Outgoing flights from several Iranian airports have been cancelled, according to an Iranian official, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

Flights heading to “Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz, the airports of the West, North West and South West have been suspended” the director of public relations for an Iranian airport company told state-run Mehr TV.

Flight tracking website Flight Radar 24 showed that multiple flights were diverted over Iranian airspace early Friday. CNN counted at least eight flights.

FARS reported that the explosion was heard in the city of Ghahjaworstan, northwest of Isfahan, citing local sources.

Ghahjaworstan is located near Isfahan Airport and “the eighth hunting base of the Army Air Force,” according to FARS.

Meanwhile in Iraq, where a number of Iranian-backed militias are based, residents of Baghdad reported hearing sounds of explosions, but the source of the noise was not immediately clear.

Iran's nuclear program has rapidly advanced to producing enriched uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels since the collapse of its atomic deal with world powers after then-President Donald Trump withdrew America from the accord in 2018. While Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes, Western nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency say Tehran operated a secret military weapons program until 2003.

The IAEA has warned that Iran now holds enough enriched uranium to build several nuclear weapons if it chose to do so — though the U.S. intelligence community maintains Tehran is not actively seeking the bomb.

