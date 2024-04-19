Man lit himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump trial is underway

A man lit himself on fire outside of the courthouse where the Trump trial is underway, two law enforcement sources confirmed.

He walked into the park across the street from the courthouse, throwing flyers into the air, a senior law enforcement official told CNN.

The man then pulled something out of a backpack - it was not immediately clear what the item was - and lit himself on fire, the official said.

At least one person used a fire extinguisher to try to put out the blaze, before emergency crews rushed a person away on a stretcher.

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in Trump’s hush money case just minutes earlier, drawing the first criminal trial of a former US president a step closer to opening statements.

Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, stemming from reimbursements made to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen for hush money payments he made before the 2016 election to an adult film star alleging an affair with Trump.

He has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair with Stormy Daniels.

More to follow...

