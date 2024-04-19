Police reviewing evidence around allegations Mark Menzies misused campaign funds

Police said they are reviewing evidence around allegations that MP Mark Menzies misused Conservative campaign funds.

Mr Menzies, MP for Fylde, and the Conservative Party have been facing questions over the claims that he used political donations to cover medical expenses and pay off “bad people”, who had locked him in a flat and demanded thousands of pounds for his release.

After The Times published the allegations, Mr Menzies lost the Conservative whip - meaning he is now an independent MP - and was suspended as one of Rishi Sunak’s trade envoys.

In a statement provided to ITV News, Lancashire Police Press Office said Friday: "We can confirm that we have now received a letter detailing concerns around this matter and we are in the process of reviewing the available information in more detail."

Labour has been calling for police to investigate Mr Menzies and questioned why it took so long for the Tories to remove him from his post after learning of the allegations in January, and why they only did so once the claims were made public.

Mr Menzies disputes the allegations and the Tory Party has said it is looking into the claims and takes them seriously.

