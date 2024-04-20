Crucial American military aid will soon head to Ukraine

Ukrainian troops on the front line can finally feel a sense of relief this weekend.

Urgently needed American military supplies will soon be on their way.

On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a huge $61 billion package of assistance for Ukraine.

It follows months of political paralysis in Congress as Trump-supporting isolationists held out against increasingly desperate Ukrainian appeals for help.

Now the Senate will pass the bill, and President Biden will sign it.

Within days, the military support - including critically needed artillery shells and air defence missiles - will be flowing into Ukraine.

It comes just in time. Russia is preparing its summer offensive with a huge logistical and military advantage.

Without the new support package the CIA chief had warned that the Ukrainian front lines would collapse by the end of his year.

It was that prediction of an imminent Russian breakthrough that finally galvanised Republicans to back the idea of providing aid to Ukraine.

It may not be a path to victory for Ukraine but it reduces the likelihood of a dramatic Russian advance that European leaders had feared.

This is a victory for Ukraine and the Biden Administration; it is a defeat for the Kremlin and American isolationism.

