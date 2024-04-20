Irish premier confirms state apology over 1981 Dublin nightclub fire deaths

Irish premier Simon Harris has “apologised unreservedly” to the families of the 48 people killed in a fire at a Dublin nightclub in 1981.

It follows a 43-year campaign for justice by the families whose loved ones died in the blaze at the Stardust venue.

Families met Mr Harris today and were also told they would receive a formal State apology in the Irish parliament.

After the meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin, campaigners said they had been invited to the Dail on Tuesday for an official apology.

The families, who were with the Taoiseach for about 90 minutes, are to work with Government officials on the wording of Tuesday’s apology.

It comes after an inquest jury returned a verdict on Thursday that the 48 victims were all unlawfully killed.

A previous finding in 1982 said that the fire had been started deliberately, a theory the families never accepted.

That ruling was dismissed in 2009, leading to the latest inquests for the victims, who were aged from 16 to 27 and mostly came from the surrounding north Dublin area.

A majority decision from the jury of seven women and five men found the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981, was instead caused by an electrical fault in the hot press of the bar.

In a statement, Mr Harris said: “It was a humbling and emotional meeting. I want to thank every person who attended for what they told me, both as a group and in private individual conversations.

“More than 70 people came to the Department of the Taoiseach today. However, I am acutely aware that the number affected by Stardust is many, many multiples of that.

“That includes those injured, the people working in Stardust, the frontline workers who fought to save lives on the night.

"It includes survivors, the fire crews, the ambulance staff, the gardai, the army, the taxi drivers and the communities across Ireland who have carried this tragedy with them for 43 years.

“I have listened closely to everything the families told me and as Taoiseach, I have today apologised unreservedly to each family. I will do so on behalf of the State on Tuesday next.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, campaigners said Mr Harris listened to the families and apologised.

Antoinette Keegan, whose sisters Mary and Martina died, and who survived the fire herself, said the meeting went “very well”.

She said the names of the 48 victims will be read out in the Dail.

She added: “He’s invited us all back in to hear the public apology and it is very positive what he’s doing – he’s addressing every issue.”

Ms Keegan said the families had felt abandoned by the State.

“They were bagged and tagged for 43 years. This inquest has opened a new chapter for us. Now, they’ve gotten their identity back, they’ve gotten their good name back.”

Darragh Mackin, the solicitor for the majority of the Stardust families, said: “We’re hopeful that the apology will reflect the hurt, the suffering, the trauma but most importantly the truth.”

He added: “Between now and Tuesday, we’ve offered to engage directly with the Taoiseach on the content of the apology.

“We hope that the Taoiseach listened to the various families – we’re confident that he did.

“Families want it reflected that for 40 years they were criminalised, and now the truth has been told.

“They want the State to apologise for the systemic abuse they suffered and we hope that is contained in the apology on Tuesday.”

