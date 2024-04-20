Play Brightcove video

Iran has no plans to immediately retaliate after an airstrike believed to have been carried out by Israel, the country's foreign minister has said.

Both the US and Israel have said they were not involved in a blast at a military base overnight in Iraq which is thought to be used by armed groups backed by Iran.

Tensions in the region are high after Friday morning's airstrike on Iran, believed to have been carried out by Israel. Both sides though, have played the airstrike down and Iranian officials say they 'have no plans for immediate retaliation'.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, spoke to NBC News in New York where he was attending a U.N. Security Council session, said his country was not planning to respond unless Israel launches a significant attack.

He said: "If Israel takes a decisive action against my country and this is proven to us, our response will be immediate and to the maximum and will cause them to regret it."

Fear, confusion and pride are amongst the deeply mixed emotional reactions to Israel's alleged strike on Iran.

The two countries have waged a shadow war for decades, but an Iranian drone and missile strike last week was the first direct military attack on Israel.

In the latest development, US officials were told that Israel carried out a strike inside Iran in what's believed to be a retaliatory strike against Tehran.

Israel's government has not issued an official comment, while the commander-in-chief of the Iranian army said reports of explosions above the city of Isfahan were related to anti-aircraft systems shooting at what he called a suspicious object that did not cause any damage.

