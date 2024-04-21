Ukraine launched a barrage of drones across Russia overnight, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said on Saturday, in attacks that appeared to target the country’s energy infrastructure.

Fifty drones were shot down by air defences over eight Russian regions, including 26 over the country’s western Belgorod region close to the Ukrainian border.

Two people - a woman with a broken leg and the man caring for her - died during the overnight barrage, after explosions sparked a blaze that set their home alight, Belgorod official Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media.

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were also killed in shelling later on Saturday, he said.

Drones were also reportedly destroyed over the Bryansk, Kursk, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan and Kaluga regions across Russia’s west and south, and in the Moscow region.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said that it had shot down a Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet. It provided no details and the claims couldn't be independently verified.

Ukrainian officials normally decline to comment about attacks on Russian soil. However, many of the drone strikes appeared to be directed toward Russia’s energy infrastructure.

The head of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that a drone strike had sparked a blaze at an electrical substation, while Bryansk Gov. Alexander Bogomaz and Smolensk Gov. Vasily Anokhin also reported fires at fuel and energy complexes.

In recent months, Russian refineries and oil terminals have become priority targets of Ukrainian drone attacks, part of stepped-up assaults on Russian territory.

It comes as the US House of Representatives has approved a $61bn (£49bn) aid package to support the war in Ukraine.

It could prove a lifeline for Ukraine's military which is running low on munitions in its fight against the Russian invasion.

