Spice Girls reunite as David Beckham captures the moment on camera

Play Brightcove video

David Beckham posted the video to his Instagram, where it quickly garnered attention

The Spice Girls officially reunited while celebrating Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday, as the get-together was caught on camera by David Beckham.

The pop group, including Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton, were filmed dancing and singing one of their top hits, Stop, for guests at the London bash on Saturday.

"I mean come on," David Beckham, married to Victoria, wrote on his Instagram, tagging all five band-members.

The post quickly accrued hundreds of thousands of likes. One user wrote: "The moment the entire planet has been waiting for."

Victoria also shared the clip, writing 'best night ever! Happy Birrthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife'.

The Spice Girls formed in 1994. Credit: PA

The band, who formed in 1994, went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever.

In 2000, they entered a hiatus to concentrate on their solo careers.

Their 2019 tour was the first time the girl group had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

They have marked a number of milestones throughout the years including re-releasing their Spice album in 2022 to mark 25 years since its debut.

At the beginning of the year, a new set of stamps was announced by Royal Mail to mark 30 years of the group.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…