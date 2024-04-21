Sri Lanka: Race car veers off track 'killing 7 people' and injuring more

A race car veered off the track during a competition in Sri Lanka, killing seven people and injuring 20 others, officials have said.

Thousands of spectators turned out for the race which was in the town of Diyatalawa in the tea-growing central hills, about 180 kilometres east of the capital Colombo.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said one of the cars veered off the track and crashed into spectators and officials of the event.

Seven people, including four officials, were killed and another 20 were being treated at a hospital, he said. Three of those injured were taken in a critical condition.

The race was suspended after the incident and police have now launched an investigation.

About 45,000 spectators had gathered at the race circuit at a Sri Lankan military academy. The event was organised by the Sri Lankan army and Sri Lanka Automobile Sports.

