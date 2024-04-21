Two children have died after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a birthday party in Michigan.

A girl, 8, and her brother, 5, died at the scene in Berlin Township on Saturday 20 April.

A further 15 people have also been injured, according to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

The sheriff said a 66-year-old woman drove 25-feet into the Swan Creek Boat Club building at about 3pm.

Three children and six adults were taken to hospitals by helicopters or ambulances. Credit: AP

“The scene was described by the first responders as extremely chaotic, with high level of emotions of those directly involved and those who witnessed this horrific incident", the sheriff said.

Three children and six adults were taken to area hospitals by two helicopters or ambulances with life-threatening injuries, he added.

Other people who were injured were given first aid at the scene and some were taken to hospitals by private vehicles.

The sherrif said the suspect was taken into custody and held at the Monroe County Jail suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

