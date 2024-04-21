A tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles has injured 15 people, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dipatched to the theme park on Lankershim Boulevard shortly after 9pm local time on Saturday, the department said in a social media post.

The victims taken to area hospitals had minor injuries, the department said.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson emailed a statement to The Associated Press confirming there were “multiple minor injuries” from an accident involving a tram at the theme park.

The details of the accident were not immediately available.

The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation, the fire department said.

