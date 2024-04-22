China: Thousands evacuated as massive floods batter Guangdong province

Play Brightcove video

Heavy rains have triggered mountain torrents and other geological disasters, and flooded urban areas in Guangdong

Words by ITV News' China Producer Christine Wei

China’s state Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has raised the flood emergency response warning for China’s Guangdong province from Level IV to Level III with heavy rainfall forecasted to continue in the region.

China has a four-level emergency response system for disaster relief, with Level IV being the lowest and Level I the highest.

This province has been experiencing heavy rainfall since April 18.

Earlier reports indicated that Beijiang River Basin would face a once-in-50-year flood peak, but the latest update has labelled it as a near-centennial flood event due to its impacts.

As of Saturday, the cumulative rainfall in many regions has broken the historical record for rainfall in April, according to the Guangdong water resources authorities.

From 10 am on April 19 to 3 pm on April 21, a total of 411 flood warnings were issued across Guangdong.

The Guangdong Provincial Department of Water Resource has dispatched seven expert teams, with 30 people to assist various municipalities in guiding defence work, and has prepared 46 professional water conservancy rescue teams amounting to around 2,000 people.

Five warehouses are ready with 110 million yuan (£12.3 million) of supplies that can be used at any time.

Heavy rainfall in the past few days has caused floods, trapped residents, damaged infrastructure and disrupted transport in south China. Credit: AP

Many places in the Guangdong province have announced they have suspended classes for primary and secondary schools, as well as kindergartens.

Some transport through the region had been suspended or adjusted temporarily on Sunday, including a number of train services on the Beijing-Guangdong and the Beijing-Kowloon railways.

Hundreds of people have been relocated and properly resettled in Shaoguan, according to local authorities.

