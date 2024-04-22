Rishi Sunak's Bill to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has been passed through parliament as the Lords conceded.

“The time has now come to recognise the primacy of the other house” says Lord Anderson, sponsor of the last successful amendment.

The decision came in the late hours on Monday after hours of back and forth between the House of Commons and the Lords.

Peers had repeatedly blocked the legislation with a series of amendments, stretching debate on the "emergency legislation" over more than four months and delaying flights taking asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Mr Sunak has made "stopping the boats" a key pledge of his leadership, and sees the Rwanda scheme - which was launched by Boris Johnson two years ago - as a vital deterrent to Channel crossings.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Sunak pledged that the first one-way flight to Rwanda will set off in 10-12 weeks.

The prime minister used a Downing Street press conference to outline how he intends to get the first flights off the ground.

He declined to give details on the number of people likely to be deported, but pledged asylum seekers will be "physically removed" and there will be a "regular rhythm" of "multiple flights a month through the summer and beyond".

Reports have suggested the Home Office has struggled to find an airline to facilitate the flights, with Rwanda's state-owned airline reportedly turning down a proposal because it did not want to be associated with the controversial scheme.

However, sources previously told ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana that AirTanker - which would call itself an aviation services provider - was considering whether to operate flights to Rwanda on behalf of the UK government.

AirTanker has not commented on the speculation.

The Bill and a treaty with Rwanda are intended to prevent further legal challenges to the stalled asylum scheme after the Supreme Court ruled the plan was unlawful.

As well as compelling judges to regard the east African country as safe, it would give ministers the power to ignore emergency injunctions.

Mr Sunak said the Bill sends a "clear message" that illegal migrants will not be able to stay in the UK.

But the bill has not received unanimous support from within the prime minister's own party, with former home secretary Suella Braverman saying the legislation is "fatally flawed" and has "too many loopholes".

She has previously argued that leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is the only way to clear the legal hurdles.

