Two men have been charged with spying for China, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Monday.

Christopher Berry, 32 of Newland Mill, Witney, Oxfordshire and Christopher Cash, 29, of Hemming Street, London will both appear in court, over the espionage charges.

It is alleged that between December 2021 and February 2023 Berry and Cash both “for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State, obtained, collected, recorded, published or communicated to any other person articles, notes, documents or information which were calculated to be, might be, or were intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy," the Met Police said.

This allegedly occurred between December 28, 2021 and February 3, 2023.

The Met confirmed China was the foreign state to which the charges relate to.

Head of the Counter Terrorism, Commander Dominic Murphy, described the case as an "extremely complex investigation into what are very serious allegations".

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 26 April.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement: “Criminal proceedings against the defendants are active.

"No-one should report, comment or share information online which could in any way prejudice their right to a fair trial.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...